NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its position in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. NESTLE S A/S makes up 1.5% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $15,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 55,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NESTLE S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Shares of NSRGY traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.61. 329,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,793. NESTLE S A/S has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.23.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

