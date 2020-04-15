Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Up 11.4%

Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) shot up 11.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.85, 2,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 116,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVCN. ValuEngine upgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Neovasc from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Noble Financial started coverage on Neovasc in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neovasc Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Neovasc by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 351,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 20,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Neovasc by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 74,349 shares in the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neovasc Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

