Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Gap Up to $2.37

Shares of Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.74, but opened at $2.37. Neovasc shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 25,764 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Neovasc from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Neovasc Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Neovasc in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neovasc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Neovasc by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 351,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 20,635 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Neovasc by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 555,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,349 shares in the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

