NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) PT Raised to $10.50 at B. Riley

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.68.

NPTN opened at $8.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.96 million, a P/E ratio of -23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.46.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 84.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

