Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Receives $76.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent bought 1,750 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $517,034.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,107 shares of company stock worth $4,039,894. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Neogen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neogen by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth $4,220,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Neogen by 124.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neogen stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.11. 14,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.71. Neogen has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

