Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nektar reported encouraging fourth-quarter results, beating estimates for both earnings and sales. Nektar has a promising pipeline with several regulatory updates/data-readouts lined up for 2020. Moreover, regular partnerships have enhanced the company’s financial position. The blockbuster collaboration deal with Bristol-Myers for NKTR-214 significantly boosted Nektar’s cash resources. It also has encouraging co-development deals with other pharma companies. The deals boost revenues and reduce expenses by sharing research costs. On the flip side, Nektar relies heavily on partners for revenues. Partnership-related setbacks may thus weigh heavily on the company’s results in the future. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NASDAQ:NKTR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 70,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,430. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.74 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $134,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,696.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 5,938 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $132,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,054 shares of company stock worth $1,635,952. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 101,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

