NCR’s (NCR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NCR from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $18.96 on Friday. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.82.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NCR will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 5,700 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $112,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,679.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NCR by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in NCR by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in NCR by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in NCR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NCR by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

