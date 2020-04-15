National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

NGG stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.76. 45,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,027. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.51. National Grid has a one year low of $44.29 and a one year high of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,499,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Grid by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,161,000 after buying an additional 312,206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,545,000 after purchasing an additional 128,633 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Grid by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 111,384 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth $4,807,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

