National Express Group (LON:NEX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NEX. HSBC boosted their price target on National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on National Express Group from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 473.75 ($6.23).

LON:NEX traded down GBX 17.60 ($0.23) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 236.80 ($3.11). The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,231. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.22, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 265.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 405.40. National Express Group has a 12-month low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 485 ($6.38).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 11.19 ($0.15) dividend. This is a boost from National Express Group’s previous dividend of $5.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. National Express Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.58%.

In other National Express Group news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 45,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.72), for a total transaction of £164,508.16 ($216,401.16).

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

