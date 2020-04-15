National Express Group (LON:NEX) Price Target Raised to GBX 425 at Liberum Capital

National Express Group (LON:NEX) had its price objective boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 425 ($5.59) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NEX. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 473.75 ($6.23).

Get National Express Group alerts:

Shares of LON:NEX traded down GBX 17.60 ($0.23) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 236.80 ($3.11). The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,231. National Express Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 485 ($6.38). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 265.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 405.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 11.19 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from National Express Group’s previous dividend of $5.16. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. National Express Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

In other news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 45,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 359 ($4.72), for a total value of £164,508.16 ($216,401.16).

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.