National Bank Financial Lowers Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$0.50

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 138.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SGY. Laurentian cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.24.

Shares of SGY traded down C$984,828.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,540. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.90. The company has a market cap of $79.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 988,849 shares in the company, valued at C$316,431.68.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

