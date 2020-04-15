National Bank Financial Lowers SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$26.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$36.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.29.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$22.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$14.58 and a twelve month high of C$34.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.74.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.