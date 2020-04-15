National Bank Financial Lowers ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$21.50

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.55% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of ATA opened at C$16.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.99. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12-month low of C$14.27 and a 12-month high of C$22.38.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.1200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 80,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$1,284,631.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$764,251.90.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

