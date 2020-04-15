Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Gap Up to $3.39

Shares of Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $3.39. Nantkwest shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 536,037 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NK. BidaskClub downgraded Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $324.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 152,997.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nantkwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nantkwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Nantkwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.