Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $1.90 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.90.

A number of brokerages have commented on NBR. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered Nabors Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered Nabors Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Shares of NBR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.32. 11,955,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,165,723. The firm has a market cap of $157.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 3.39. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $715.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th.

In related news, CFO William J. Restrepo bought 32,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.