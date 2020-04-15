Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.49% from the company’s current price.

MYOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

MYOK stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.08. 16,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,161. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.71. Myokardia has a 1 year low of $42.65 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.10.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts expect that Myokardia will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myokardia news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,889,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $61,321.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,833.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,204 shares of company stock valued at $445,495 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,306,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

