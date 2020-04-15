MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

MVC Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. MVC Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 113.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect MVC Capital to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

Shares of MVC opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. MVC Capital has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. MVC Capital had a net margin of 74.57% and a return on equity of 5.87%. Equities research analysts predict that MVC Capital will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MVC. ValuEngine lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

