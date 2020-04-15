Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Down 5%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares were down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.20, approximately 2,653,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,577,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Mizuho cut Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 114.94%.

In other news, VP E Ted Botner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,952 shares in the company, valued at $210,375.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,524.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 in the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,865 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,741,000 after buying an additional 658,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $164,654,000 after buying an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,525,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,685,000 after buying an additional 303,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,655,000 after buying an additional 295,076 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

