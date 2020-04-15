Munchener Ruckvers (MEURV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS: MEURV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/15/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €255.00 ($296.51) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €200.00 ($232.56) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €246.00 ($286.05) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €235.00 ($273.26) price target on by analysts at Pareto Securities. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €245.00 ($284.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

4/1/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €235.00 ($273.26) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €185.00 ($215.12) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €245.00 ($284.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €160.00 ($186.05) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/12/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €240.00 ($279.07) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €235.00 ($273.26) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €260.00 ($302.33) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €227.00 ($263.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/28/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €260.00 ($302.33) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €247.00 ($287.21) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €245.00 ($284.88) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Munchener Ruckvers was given a new €290.00 ($337.21) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($232.56).

