Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Receives C$9.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.61.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Mullen Group from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mullen Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of Mullen Group stock traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,456. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$3.85 and a twelve month high of C$12.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$5.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.98. The stock has a market cap of $548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$314.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$316.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Mullen Group’s payout ratio is presently 87.08%.

In other Mullen Group news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$29,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,640.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.