Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $264,928.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard G. Rethore purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,971,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,293 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 606,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. 125,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,087. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

