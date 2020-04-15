MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) PT Lowered to $66.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stephens from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MSM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $59.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $84.37.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $108,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,966,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $47,374,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 516,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,536,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

