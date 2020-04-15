MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRC. Raymond James lowered MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MRC Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

MRC Global stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.93 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 2.35. MRC Global has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rhys J. Best bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,689 shares in the company, valued at $414,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Anthony Perkins bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $194,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in MRC Global by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

