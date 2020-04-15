MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MRC Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $6.50 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MRC Global from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of MRC Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MRC Global has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.69.

MRC stock opened at $4.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $376.93 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 2.35. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $18.91.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.07%. Research analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rhys J. Best bought 10,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,568.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elton Ray Bond bought 13,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $45,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,774 shares in the company, valued at $333,604.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359 over the last ninety days. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 120,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,660,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

