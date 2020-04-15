Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Lowered to $14.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COOP. ValuEngine cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Shares of COOP opened at $8.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $766.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.96. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $14.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.95 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall purchased 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

