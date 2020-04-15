Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Lowered to $14.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.63% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COOP. ValuEngine cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.
Shares of COOP opened at $8.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $766.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.96. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $14.68.
In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall purchased 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.
