Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVDF) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS: MPVDF) is one of 57 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Mountain Province Diamonds to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mountain Province Diamonds and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 1 1 0 0 1.50 Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors 621 1686 1746 97 2.32

Mountain Province Diamonds currently has a consensus price target of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 85.87%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 70.13%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds’ peers have a beta of 0.11, suggesting that their average share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million -$97.03 million -2.24 Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors $7.17 billion $867.48 million -8.71

Mountain Province Diamonds’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -46.94% -7.83% -3.62% Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors 42.31% 7.68% 2.12%

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds peers beat Mountain Province Diamonds on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

