Morgan Stanley Trims Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Target Price to $35.00

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 117.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

Shares of VST stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,395,972. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. Vistra Energy has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 10.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Energy will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $101,393.40. Also, CFO David A. Campbell acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $258,400.00. Insiders have bought 46,940 shares of company stock valued at $605,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,116,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,623,000 after buying an additional 3,840,426 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Vistra Energy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,777,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vistra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,511,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,390,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,921,000 after buying an additional 2,990,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 1,170.1% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,107,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,447,000 after buying an additional 2,863,074 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

