Morgan Stanley Raises Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $125.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SWK. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $155.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.
Shares of SWK stock traded down $8.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.55. The stock had a trading volume of 565,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,382. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.
