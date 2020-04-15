Morgan Stanley Raises Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $125.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SWK. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $155.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $8.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.55. The stock had a trading volume of 565,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,382. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

