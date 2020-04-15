Morgan Stanley Lowers South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Price Target to $25.00

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

NYSE SJI traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 184,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.24. South Jersey Industries has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

