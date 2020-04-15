Morgan Stanley Lowers Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Price Target to $305.00

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.50.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

NYSE:MSG opened at $232.87 on Monday. Madison Square Garden has a 1-year low of $182.47 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.51 and a 200 day moving average of $271.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -226.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $250,968.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,592.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total transaction of $1,620,319.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,745 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,354,000 after buying an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.