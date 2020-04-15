Morgan Stanley Increases Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $111.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

SGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seattle Genetics to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.06.

Shares of SGEN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.49. The stock had a trading volume of 202,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,975. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of -127.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.69.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $3,416,924.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,766 shares of company stock worth $10,774,579. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,262,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,086,651,000 after buying an additional 378,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after purchasing an additional 123,424 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,511,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,729,000 after purchasing an additional 812,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,866,000 after buying an additional 123,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,092,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,870,000 after buying an additional 166,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

