Morgan Stanley Increases GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target to $226.00

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $12.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.42. 5,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 1.37. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52-week low of $110.92 and a 52-week high of $274.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,008 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth $17,486,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 4th quarter worth $14,478,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,636,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 340.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 45,143 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

