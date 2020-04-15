Morgan Stanley Cuts PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $30.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

NYSE PPL traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. 176,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,478,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. PPL has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 355,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in PPL by 7.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 105,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,648 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 36.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 5.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

