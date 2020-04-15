Morgan Stanley Cuts PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target to $30.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.
NYSE PPL traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. 176,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,478,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.43. PPL has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.82.
In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 355,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in PPL by 7.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 105,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,103,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,277,000 after acquiring an additional 281,648 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 36.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPL by 5.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.
See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.