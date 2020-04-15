Morgan Stanley Boosts ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Price Target to $37.00

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZEALAND PHARMA/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

ZEAL traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. 891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,492. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.32. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.52. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.31 and a quick ratio of 7.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

