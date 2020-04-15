Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 308 ($4.05) to GBX 240 ($3.16) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MGAM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Advanced Materials presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 278.33 ($3.66).

Shares of MGAM stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 200 ($2.63). The company had a trading volume of 537,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,500. The stock has a market cap of $570.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of GBX 168.80 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 230.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 272.69.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 28 ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 27 ($0.36) by GBX 1 ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Morgan Advanced Materials will post 2718.9998791 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $4.00. Morgan Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Peter Turner sold 54,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41), for a total value of £99,092.67 ($130,350.79). Also, insider Pete Raby sold 11,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.79), for a total value of £32,912.64 ($43,294.71).

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

