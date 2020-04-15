Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Gap Up to $64.41

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.02, but opened at $64.41. Monster Beverage shares last traded at $62.38, with a volume of 1,368,172 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.18.

The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.30.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,650,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,582,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,365,000 after buying an additional 2,457,315 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,383,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,101,000 after buying an additional 2,322,408 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,108.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,166,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,687,000 after buying an additional 2,068,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,795,000 after buying an additional 1,934,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

