Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

MRCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on Monroe Capital from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $7.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $147.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.33. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 28.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Theodore L. Koenig bought 28,260 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $259,426.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Daniel Peck bought 4,000 shares of Monroe Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 41,095 shares of company stock worth $327,437 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 366,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 45,317 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 303,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 29,812 shares during the period. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

