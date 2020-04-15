MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $542,272.00 and $154.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018795 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003601 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003139 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 187,693,986 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.