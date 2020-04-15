Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,750 at UBS Group

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MNDI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,870 ($24.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Mondi to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mondi to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondi to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,802.78 ($23.71).

Get Mondi alerts:

MNDI traded down GBX 59.50 ($0.78) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,276 ($16.79). 2,675,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,000. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,405.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,587.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,519.21 ($33.14). The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a €0.56 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Peter Oswald sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.59), for a total value of £290,949.30 ($382,727.31).

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.