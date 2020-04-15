Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Receives $36.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNTA shares. ValuEngine raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $37,148.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $27,233.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,331 shares of company stock worth $4,411,610. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 333,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,171. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.11. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,215.25% and a negative return on equity of 82.12%. The company had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.