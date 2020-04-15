Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

MRNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Moderna to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Moderna from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.78.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, reaching $38.02. 619,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,216,466. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of -0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 855.59%. The company had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

