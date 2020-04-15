Moderna (MRNA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/15/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $31.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/4/2020 – Moderna was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/27/2020 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Moderna was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/5/2020 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to a “neutral” rating.

2/27/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $24.00 to $33.00.

2/26/2020 – Moderna had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Moderna was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/18/2020 – Moderna was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.02. The company had a trading volume of 12,711,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,216,466. Moderna Inc has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.53 and a beta of -0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97.

Get Moderna Inc alerts:

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 855.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.54%. On average, analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.