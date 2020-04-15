Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to Buy

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 500 ($6.58).

MAB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mitchells & Butlers to a sector performer rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank raised Mitchells & Butlers to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 402.27 ($5.29).

Shares of LON:MAB traded down GBX 26.70 ($0.35) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 174.80 ($2.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,480. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 92.30 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 483 ($6.35). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 230.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 377.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.50. The firm has a market cap of $750.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates its pubs and restaurants under the Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller & Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Innkeeper's Lodge, Alex, and Ember Inns brands and formats.

