Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Stock Price Up 20%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc (CVE:MRS) rose 20% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 288,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 219,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.81.

About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides decontamination, cleaning, and repair services of protective services gear to defense, security, and protective services agencies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

