Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NERV shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 60,879 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 48,647 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NERV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.50. 17,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,568. The company has a market capitalization of $249.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.46. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $9.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.39). Analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.