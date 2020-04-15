Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NERV shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 60,879 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 48,647 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.39). Analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.
