Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Cut by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,988 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $73.00 to $52.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.60. 16,481,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,613,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,241 shares of company stock valued at $704,745. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

