Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $97.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.16% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Microchip is expected to benefit from improvement in bookings across industrial, data center, and automotive end markets. The company’s expanding product portfolio, driven by new product launches, will likely be a key catalyst. Robust adoption of 8-bit, 16-bit and 32-bit microcontrollers, also bode well. Moreover, the company is well poised to capitalize on synergies from accretive Microsemi and Atmel acquisitions. Also, new design wins for the company’s PolarFire solutions are expected to drive FPGA revenues. However, significant exposure to Asian markets amid coronavirus outbreak is expected to put pressure on revenues. Markedly, the company anticipates that the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic will lead to weakened demand for its products. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period.”

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $112.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 60.8% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 424,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.