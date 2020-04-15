MicroBitcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,243.00 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market capitalization of $12.00 million and $4,243.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002235 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

