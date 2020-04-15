Michael Kruchten Sells 9,800 Shares of Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Stock

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Michael Kruchten sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$127,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$780,481.
Shares of PXT stock opened at C$13.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.30. Parex Resources Inc has a one year low of C$9.22 and a one year high of C$25.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.58.
Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$382.22 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parex Resources Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Parex Resources Company Profile
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,037,753 gross acres. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 184.674 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Further Reading: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.