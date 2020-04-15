MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.20. MGM Resorts International reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

MGM traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,561,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,083,834. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Atif Rafiq purchased 9,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,095.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 13,214.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 436.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

